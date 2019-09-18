With their Group B rivals Tottenham and Olympiacos playing out a 2-2 draw earlier on Wednesday, the Bavarians took control, with Kingsley Coman opening the scoring on 34 minutes.

Though Red Star stood firm for much of the match, Bayern had to wait to secure the win, with Robert Lewandowski's 200th goal for the club and Thomas Muller sealing a convincing win.

Another German team starting their campaign on home soil was Bayer Leverkusen, who fell to a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Lokomotiv Moscow.

Grzegorz Krychowiak got the opener for the Russian side, who were soon pegged back when Benedikt Howedes scored an own goal.

Nonetheless, the Russians' lead was restored before the break by Dmitri Barinov and though the hosts dominated proceedings with 78% possession and 17 shots on goal, they were unable to get a draw.

Elsehwere, Dinamo Zagreb ran out 4-0 winners over Champions League debutants Atalanta.

Mislav Orsic was the star of the show, scoring a hat-trick after Marin Leovac had got the ball rolling with a 10th minute opener in the Croatian capital.

Club Brugge and Galatasaray played out a goalless stalemate in their opening Champions League Group A game at the Jan Breydelstadion on Wednesday.

Both teams hit the woodwork in an otherwise uneventful match: Brugge had the best chance in the first half when Federico Ricca's strike hit the crossbar and the Turkish side also went close on the hour with Sofiane Feghouli's effort brushing the top of the bar.

The Belgians were also denied a late penalty after a VAR review for a possible Marcao handball three minutes from time.