Football

Champions League reaction - Jurgen Klopp: 'One Liverpool record after another for Mohamed Salah'

Jurgen Klopp praises Mo Salah after Egyptian became the club's all-time leading goalscorer in the Champions League on Wednesday, with 22 goals from 39 games, beatring club record Steven Gerrard, who scored 21 in 73 games. The German also admitted he has changed his view of VAR and said he would not back its introduction into football now.

