Champions League reaction - PSG boss Thomas Tuchel: 'There are more important things than football'

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel says 'there are more important things than football'. PSG head coach Tuchel praised his players their 'strong decision' as they defeated 5-1 Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday to finish on top of their UEFA Champions League Group H the day after walking off the pitch following an alleged racial incident involving the fourth official.

