Champions League reaction - Zinedine Zidane: 'I will never be Real Madrid's Alex Ferguson'

Zinedine Zidane says he 'will never be Real Madrid's Alex Ferguson'. Real Madrid head coach Zidane claimed fans can be proud of the Spanish team's performance after they defeated Borussia Monchengladbach 2-0 with Karim Benzema scoring two first-half goals in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

00:00:32, 20 views, 41 minutes ago