Champions League - Ronald Koeman: 'I am worried' about Barcelona after defeat to Juventus

Ronald Koeman says he is 'worried' about Barcelona after their Champions League defeat to Juventus. Two penalties from Cristiano Ronaldo helped Juventus top Group G with a 3-0 win over Barcelona. Barca only needed a single goal to change the outcome of the game, but failed to break down a resilient side.

