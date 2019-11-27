Lautaro Martinez put Inter ahead in the 10th minute, connecting with a pass by Romelu Lukaku who beat two Slavia defenders on the right side of the box.

The two swapped roles in the 35th minute, but the video referee disallowed Lukaku's effort because of a foul.

Tomas Soucek levelled for Slavia but Inter sealed victory in the last 10 minutes when Lukaku shot into an empty net after his marker slipped, allowing the Belgian striker to score his first Champions League goal of the season.

Martinez sealed victory for the Italian side in the 89th minute. Barcelona lead Group F on 11 points after beating Borussia Dortmund 3-1 and have qualified for the last 16. Inter and Dortmund are level on seven points with Slavia bottom on two.

Hakim Ziyech scored one goal and laid on another as Ajax secured a 2-0 victory over hosts Lille in their Champions League Group H clash on Wednesday.

Ziyech pulled the strings in attack for the Dutch side, giving his team an early lead before making the chance for the free-scoring Quincy Promes to net his 14th of the season in all competitions.

Ajax, last season’s semi-finalists, top Group H with 10 points from five matches, two ahead of Valencia and Chelsea on eight each, with Lille now eliminated in last place with a single point.

Ajax host Valencia in their final group match on Dec. 10, where a draw will be enough to secure a knockout place, while Lille travel to Chelsea.

Emil Forsberg struck twice late in the game to earn RB Leipzig a 2-2 draw against Benfica on Wednesday that saw the Bundesliga side advance to the Champions League knockout stages.

Sweden international Forsberg scored an 89th minute penalty and then headed in another in stoppage time to send the Germans through with a game to spare and end Benfica's Champions League hopes for this season.

Goals from Pizzi and Carlos Vinicius had put the visitors ahead before Forsberg's brace completed the hosts' late turnaround.

Leipzig are on 10 points in Group G while Zenit St Petersburg moved up to seven with a 2-0 victory over Olympique Lyonnais, who are third on goal difference. Benfica are last on four points.

Salzburg thumped Belgian side Genk 4-1 away on Wednesday to keep their hopes of reaching the Champions League knockout stage alive and set up a final-game decider against holders Liverpool.

Two goals in as many minutes just before halftime laid the platform as third-placed Salzburg moved on to seven points in Group E, three behind leaders Liverpool and needing to beat Juergen Klopp’s team in Austria on December 10 to advance.

Salzburg, who lost 4-3 to Liverpool earlier in the group stage, would need only a low-scoring single-goal victory to finish ahead of Liverpool.