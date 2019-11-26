The fastest four-goal haul in Champions League history made Lewandowski the top scorer in Europe's premier club competition this season with 10 goals, overtaking Salzburg's Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland on seven.

Bayern's clinical performance delighted interim coach Hansi Flick, who stretched his perfect start at the helm to four wins from four with 16 goals scored and none conceded since he took over from Croatian Niko Kovac on November 3.

"Every player performed superbly from start to finish, as we were strong defensively and also fully displayed our attacking potential," the club's former midfielder told a news conference.

"We didn’t allow Red Star a sniff at goal as we prepared well for this match. We showed from the very start that there was not going to be an upset."

Elsewhere, Bayer Leverkusen can still overtake Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid - who lost to Juventus - thanks to a 2-0 win over Lokomotiv Moscow who head out of the competition.

Atalanta beat Dinamo Zagreb 2-0, keeping their hopes alive in Group C where three sides can still take 2nd spot. Shakhtar Donetsk currently lead the way thanks to their 1-1 draw against Manchester City at the Etihad.

And finally, Galatasaray drew a dead rubber 1-1 against Club Brugges, the Belgian side equalising in the last minute and sparking huge celebrations as it confirms their passage into the Europa League.

With additional reporting from Reuters