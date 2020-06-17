Football
Champions League

Champions League to resume on August 7, closing stages moved to Portugal

General view of the Champions League winners trophy

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEnis Koylu
2 hours ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

UEFA has announced that the Champions League season will resume on August 7, with the remaining last-16 ties played before the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final take place in Portugal.

There are still four outstanding round-of-sixteen fixtures to be played that were postponed prior to football's suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic. These ties are Real Madrid v Manchester City, Juventus v Lyon, Napoli v Barcelona and Chelsea v Bayern Munich.

It is not yet clear whether these matches will take place at their original venues or at neutral stadia. The quarter-finals onwards will be played as a straight knock-out tournament in Portugal, moving the final from its original venue of Istanbul.

Champions League

Champions League 'Final Eight' set to be held in Lisbon - source

YESTERDAY AT 18:44

Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig, Paris Saint-Germain and Atalanta have already reached the last eight.

"The quarter-finals, the semi-finals and the final will be played as a straight eight knockout tournament in Lisbon between the 12th and 23rd of August 2020," UEFA deputy general secretary Giorgio Marchetti said.

Play Icon
WATCH

Carlo Ancelotti wants Thiago Silva at Everton plus one more PSG player - Euro Papers

00:01:37

"The remaining round of 16 second leg matches will be played on the 7th and 8th of August, depending on the decision if they will be played in the home stadiums or Portugal.

"If they were to be played in the centralised system Porto and Guimares will host."

The Europa League, which is halfway through its last 16 stage will follow a similar pattern, with the final rounds to be played in western Germany, with Inter v Getafe and Sevilla v Roma, both of which had their first-leg postponed due to COVID-19, moving to neutral venues and becoming single-leg ties. Again, it is yet to be decided whether the remaining second legs will be played at home or neutral venues.

"The quarters, the semi-final and the final will be played at four German venues in the same reason: Cologne, Duisburg, Dusseldorf and Gelsenkirchen between the 10th and 24th of August.

"The round of 16 matches will be played on the 5th and 6th of August. Then we have the special cases of Inter vs Getafe and Sevilla vs Roma.

Play Icon
WATCH

The Premier League is returning: 9 things you can expect...

00:02:02

"These two ties will be played as a single leg at one of the venues in Germany."

In addition, provisions for qualification for next season's Champions and Europa Leagues have been announced. The elite competition's qualification period will begin on August 8 and end on September 30 and will feature the traditional home and away legs, while the single-legged Europa League preliminary rounds will take place between August 20 and October 1.

The Women's Champions League will follow a similar format, taking place across northern Spain in single-legged ties from August 21-30.

More to follow...

