Champions League video: 'Manchester United make it hard for ourselves' admits Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side need a point in Germany in order to reach the knockout stages but the Manchester United manager insisted they will be looking to pick up all three points from the game. The match comes amid rampant speculation that Paul Pogba is poised to leave the club after further comments.

