Chelsea haven’t got a hope against Bayern Munich

Paul Parker doesn’t think Chelsea have a hope against Bayern Munich in the Champions League. So who does he sees as favourites for the trophy?

Chelsea haven’t got a hope in hell against Bayern Munich. They’ve lost their best defender Cesar Azpilicueta and their most influential attacking player in Christian Pulisic. Without him, they’ve got nothing in the final third. They got absolutely battered by Bayern in the first leg and the Bavarians have been imperious since lockdown, so I would make them favourites to go on and win the Champions League.

If you look at Manchester City and the way they’ve played after lockdown, most of their performances were good. There were one or two surprise losses, but they did well. It’s City’s best chance of winning the Champions League. Pep Guardiola badly needs it on his CV, to win it with a team other than Barcelona. People will criticise him because he’s only done it with Barca but they don’t know the hard work that goes into managing or coaching a football club.

Juventus haven’t been great and they only just got over the line to win Serie A, so there’s an opportunity there for City. Barca could come through adversity and win it after what’s gone on, but you have to say they’re a little shaky at the moment.

United ready for the Europa

At the start of the season Manchester United looked like a cup team and they could still win the Europa League - they are now in the quarter-finals after beating LASK comfortably.

In Europe’s secondary competition, you have to look at some of those sides’ performances post-lockdown. Inter Milan have had a good season - they’ve pushed Juventus all the way, so you have to say they’re decent. The fact they’ve got some former United players there too adds a little bit more spice if they come across each other later in the competition.

It’s a tough competition to win now, particularly now it is like an international tournament with one-legged ties. When it starts there are teams popping up from everywhere and being dragged all over Europe, so there’s not much exciting about it. But now when it gets to this stage there’s a lot more appeal, especially for teams looking to go on and win it because there’s Champions League football on offer. That makes it a desirable competition.

There’s more credibility in it now because of the level of the teams and the fact there’s going to be one-off games will add even more edge. It’s a good time to go and win this competition - a bonus for United now because they’re in the Champions League already.

