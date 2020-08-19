Congratulations PSG, Champions League runners-up – The Warm-Up

Come for the headline. Stay for the serious backtracking after PSG reach their first ever Champions League final.

WEDNESDAY’S BIG STORIES

PSG – Champions League finalists at last

Well what do you know, turns out if you put oil and Red Bull into a cup and watch them do battle, it’s the oil which ends up on top.

It wasn’t really a contest in the end against RB Leipzig, a 3-0 scoreline that could have been more, and with it a first Champions League final for Paris Saint-Germain, in what is their 50th anniversary.

It would certainly be a golden anniversary if PSG can come away from Lisbon with the trophy on August 23, but to do so there is every chance they will have to take on Bayern Munich – the side who have sparked a Barcelona revolution and not lost a game since December.

Of course, Bayern have their own semi-final to navigate tonight, while Lyon have every right to believe they can upset the odds after overcoming Juventus and Manchester City.

However, for many this is looking like Bayern’s year, and they are now just two games away from confirming that, with two French opponents standing between them and a first Champions League title since 2013.

Should Bayern overcome Lyon then it is PSG who will head into the Sunday’s showdown as underdogs, a tag the Parisians could well relish, but an opponent they could most certainly do without.

You’ve got to be in it to win it, as one catchphrase goes. The higher you climb, the harder you fall, goes another. At last, PSG have reached the promised land, you have to wonder what damage a final defeat would do mentally, but just think of the scenes in Paris and the size of that bonus cheque for the players if they finally end their wait for that most coveted of prizes.

It’s getting Messi

The summer restoration is well under way at Barcelona, but do not think for any second that this means the president can be replaced until March…

Yes, with head coach Quique Setien sacked on Monday, sporting director Eric Abidal followed a day later.

On Monday a statement claimed the restructuring of the first team was set to be deliberated “between the current technical secretary and the new coach”. Abidal was the current technical secretary at the time, but now no longer after what appears to be a brutal change of heart from the powers that be.

But once again, amid this transitional period there still remains no chance of holding the presidential elections before March.

Deemed "not feasible" given the "situation arising from the COVID-19 crisis - both economically and socially", president Josep Maria Bartomeu will hold onto his position for at least another seven months.

He may have brought forward the elections, but he is only delaying the inevitable, while it is only his departure which would truly bring about a much-needed change for the fixer-upper that is Futbol Club Barcelona.

But, given he still runs the club for now, he can still call the shots, and even – sensationally – list the players he wants to keep which in doing so accepts all others are on sale.

He also appears to have got his wish by appointing Ronald Koeman as the new head coach, but with candidate Victor Font said to be keen on Xavi, it all just feels like a rather pointless campaign is on the way for Barca.

Koeman could come in, make wholesale changes, perhaps win a trophy or two, but still be shown the door to make way for Project Xavi in 12 months’ time.

You have to feel for Koeman, who is the fall-guy here – albeit one who realises his dream of managing his former club – and one who could well be displaced before the Netherlands even begin their delayed Euro 2020 campaign next summer.

Then again, perhaps that is the point. Let Koeman do the dirty work, sell the first-team players who were good a few years ago but have ran out of fuel, then hand a clean slate to Xavi next year and allow the real revolution to take place.

The Silva saga

Notorious football bad-boy David Silva is at it again.

That’s right, the much-loved now former Manchester City player who is getting a statue in his honour outside the Etihad Stadium is not the most popular man over in the Italian capital right now.

“I have great respect for the player,” began Lazio sporting director Igli Tare, which felt like a promising start, until after the comma… “but not for the man.”

Ah. Silva’s decision to snub Lazio and sign for Real Sociedad did not do down well with the Serie A club, who on their own website on Tuesday.

Perhaps some things are better left unsaid? And most certainly better off not being published online for the whole world to see how bitter you are about a player deciding against a move to your club and instead preferring a return to his native Spain.

HAT TIP

Take a look at this insight into Lyon's season and how Rudi Garcia has led Lyon to the semi-finals while ignoring sporting director Juninho’s expensive signings... By Eric Devin for Get French Football News and featured on the Guardian..

However, now comes the tough part for Lyon. Garcia may not be the way forward for the club. Trying to hit teams on the break by ceding possession is not a strategy that will bear fruit against Metz or Angers, and his team still relies upon moments of individual brilliance to turn matches – exemplified by Maxwel Cornet’s goal and Aouar’s pass for Moussa Dembélé’s second against City. That being said, he has knitted together a team from seemingly spare parts – the conversion of Marçal into a left-sided centre-back is a case in point. On top of that, he has done it without Juninho’s big purchases.

RETRO CORNER

Roll back the clock a mere 10 years to see how Bayern Munich and Lyon’s last semi-final encounter unfolded. This time around, it’s a one-legged affair, so who will hop their way into the final and take on PSG?

COMING UP

The second and final Champions League semi-final to decide who reaches the one and only final.

Normal order is restored tomorrow, as Andi Thomas talks all things München-Lyonnais.

