Juventus ran out comfortable 3-0 winners over Bayer Leverkusen at the Allianz Stadium on Tuesday night.

Gonzalo Higuain and Federico Bernardeschi struck either side of half time, before Cristiano Ronaldo, who had missed two clear chances earlier on, scored against a record-equalling 33rd Champions League opponent to round off the evening.

Gonzalo Higuain celebratesGetty Images

The early part of the game was played at a slow pace, with very few chances to speak of for either side. Juve struck on 17 minutes when Higuain latched onto a Jonathan Tah error and finished well past Lukas Hradecky.

Kevin Volland was involved well for Leverkusen and almost threatened after positive linkup with the uncharacteristically quiet Kai Havertz.

But it was Higuain who went closest before the break with an effort just over 20 minutes after his opener. After meeting a pass from Sami Khedira, the Argentine unleashed a curling effort that had to be parried away.

The home side’s passive play ceased after the break and they should have doubled their lead through Ronaldo’s first sight of goal, but Hradecky denied him.

A minute past the hour, though, the Bianconeri got their second. Bernardeschi finished well after clever combination play between Higuain and Ronaldo down the left.

Ronaldo failed to convert in space again after meeting Higuain’s well-timed pass, but rifled home with two minutes of normal time remaining to get in on the action.

TALKING POINT – RECORD RONALDO

Once again, Ronaldo grabbed the headlines, equalling Real Madrid legend Raul’s record of scoring against 33 Champions League opponents. It was far from a vintage night for the Portuguese, he missed two glorious chances before finally finding the net, but he still made his mark.

MAN OF THE MATCH – Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus)

Brought in from the cold in Turin by Maurizio Sarri, Higuain repaid his boss in the best possible way. Not only did he score the first goal and help lay on the second for Bernardeschi, but he was a constant threat all night. It was exactly what he needed to kickstart a slow season back at Juve, after spending last season on loan at AC Milan and Chelsea.

PLAYER RATINGS

Juventus: Szczesny 6, Alex Sandro 6, De Ligt 7, Bonucci 7, Cuadrado 7, Matuidi 6, Pjanic 6, Khedira 6, Bernardeschi 7, Ronaldo 7, Higuain 8 Substitutes: Bentancur 5, Ramsey n/a, Dybala n/a

Bayer Leverkusen: Hradecky 7, Wendell 6, Bender 6, Tah 5, Wieser 6, Demirbay 5, Baumgartlinger 5, Aranguiz 6, Havertz 6, Alario 6, Volland 6 Substitutes: Amiri 6, Paulinho 6, Sinkgraven n/a

KEY MOMENTS

17’ GOAL! There is Higuain's first Champions League goal of the season. He comes out on top in the battle with Tah and finishes neatly. 1-0.

62’ GOAL! Bernardeschi marks Juve's improvement after the break with a lovely left foot finish. Great link up between Higuain and Ronaldo in the build up.

88’ GOAL! And Ronaldo equals the record of 33 Champions League opponents scored against. 3-0.

KEY STATS

Federico Bernardeschi scored his first goal 56 shots after his last (against Bologna in January 2019)