Inconsolable Neymar has to be persuaded to pick up losers' medal

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian striker Neymar had to be convinced to pick up his Champions League losers' medal.

The 28-year-old striker withdrew to the sidelines after losing 1-0 to Bayern Munich on Sunday evening.

Neymar looked to be crying as he came to terms with a defeat that cost him what would have been a second Champions League win.

He then had to be persuaded to pick up his losers' medal after initially appearing to refuse to take part in the ceremony.

Neymar missed a chance early in the first half to put his side ahead.

