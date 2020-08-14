David Alaba scores incredible own goal as Barca-Bayern explodes into action

Jerome Boateng can only watch as the ball flies in
Bayern Munich’s David Alaba scored an incredible own goal as the Champions League quarter-final between Barcelona and Bayern Munich got off to a hectic start.
Thomas Muller had the German champions in front inside the opening minutes in Portugal.
But in a game when both defences looked liable to being opened up at any second, Barca soon struck back.
And it was from the unfortunate boot of Alaba, as he somehow found the top corner of his own net.
