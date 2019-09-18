19-year-old Haaland, the son of former Nottingham Forest, Leeds United and Manchester City player Alf-Inge scored a hat-trick on Tuesday evening as RB Salzburg beat Genk 6-2.

In doing so he became the first teenager to score a hat-trick on their Champions League debut since Wayne Rooney against Fenerbahce in 2004.

It was the moment Haaland announced himself following a period of growing hype for the striker in the past couple of seasons.

In order to find out we consulted with our colleagues in Norway who watched him play first-hand before his transfer to Austria.

The journey under Ole

“[Ole Gunnar]Solskjær bought Haaland to Molde [from Bryne] in the winter of 2017.” Eurosport Norway’s Stian Thelen says.

“Haaland has been a great talent and has a lot of games on Norway’s Youth National Teams.

“He got his debut in the summer for Molde and was more like a sub before he was regular in the Molde team from the 2018 season.

“He had an impressive season with Red Bull Salzburg buying him for £6 million and an additional £4 million in add-ons, a source told us in Eurosport Norway.”

Erling Braut HaalandEurosport

Our colleagues actually got the opportunity to ask Solskjaer about Haaland when he was the manager of Molde.

“He has speed, strength, a fantastic mentality, energy and a willingness to train, so he can be a very good player,” Solskjaer said.

“Can he be better than you?” was the next question.

“Obviously, you should have seen me when I was 17.” Solskjaer said.

The next steps

So what does the future hold for Haaland?

It’s always hard to tell when a player is within the Red Bull family and there’s a chance that he might just move to Germany to play for Leipzig for a year or two, a familiar path.

However Thelen isn’t ruling out a reunion with his old manager.

Erling Haaland of Salzburg celebrates the victory after the UEFA Champions League match between RB Salzburg and KRC Genk at Red Bull Arena on September 17, 2019 in Salzburg, AustriaGetty Images

“I would not be surprised if goes to Manchester United and his former coach Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

“We know that Manchester United was in Bergen to watch him in the summer of 2018 – and then he scored four goals on the first 20 minutes, and really destroyed the best defensive team, and one of the top teams at the time, in the Eliteserien – Brann.”

As Thelen mentioned our colleagues at Eurosport Norway have reported that not only United but Juventus also watched him during his time in Norway. There will be plenty more in the future.

Thelen jokes that “in my opinion he could be the next John Carew – but also with shooting skills,” but right now it seems as if the sky is the limit for this young man right now.