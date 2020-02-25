Bayern had the better of an entertaining first half, controlling the majority of territory and possession while creating the better of the chances. The closest they came was when Thomas Muller – by far the best player on the pitch – swivelled to plant a back-header against the bar, but Willy Caballero had to be alert on various occasions to deny Robert Lewandowski. Chelsea, though, also looked lively in attack, Mason Mount flitting about to good effect.

But Bayern stepped it up another level in the second half, constructing three simple yet glorious goals in just 15 minutes. The first two were made by Lewandowski for Serge Gnabry, who now has six in two visits to London this season, and the third put on a plate for Lewandowski by the wonderful Alphonso Davies.

As Chelsea lost their discipline, Macros Alonso was sent off for chucking first elbow and then hand at Lewandoswki, though perhaps he – and Jorginho, who was needlessly incurred a booking for dissent - knew what they were doing, getting themselves suspended for the ordeal that awaits them in Munich. As for Bayern, they looked a grooved, cohesive and easily good enough to threaten the favourites.

TALKING POINTS

Is the Premier League any good? Chelsea are as good as out, Spurs are a goal down to Leipzig with the away leg to come, Liverpool are an away goal behind the world's best defensive side, and Man City are playing Real Madrid; there's a fair chance the quarter-finals will contain no English team. This is one reason that Liverpool have so many points, they and City got so many points last season, and City got so many points the season before: the standard is low.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich) Once upon a time, Thomas Muller hung about doing nothing, just waiting to score, a goalscorer but barely a footballer. Now, though, he is a conductor, moving beautifully to prompt and pass, without losing the instinct that defined the early part of his career. An absolute pleasure to watch.

PLAYER RATINGS

Chelsea: Caballero 7, Azpilicueta 5, Christensen 5, Rudiger 5, James 6, Jorginho 5, Kovacic 5, Barkley 5, Alonso 5, Mount 6, Giroud 5. Subs: Willian 6, Abraham 6, Pedro 6.

Bayern Munich: Neuer 6, Pavard 6, Alaba 6, Boateng 6, Davies 8, Kimmich 7, Thiago 8, Muller 8, Gnabry 8, Lewandowski 8, Coman 8. Subs: Coutinho 6, Tolisso 6, Goretzka 6.

KEY STATS

Bayern Munich have now won their first seven games in this Champions League season, only the third side so to do after Barcelona in 2002-03 and Real Madrid in 2014-15, neither of whom went on to lift the trophy.

Chelsea have lost eight home games this season, more than in any campaign since 1985-86, when they also lost eight times.

KEY MOMENTS



15’ - Too easy for Bayern! Thiago has time and space to lift a ball over the top for Lewandowski, whose movement takes him between Christensen and Azpilicueta and into the box! He controls on the left side of the box then applies the hammer, but Caballero does well, getting out to wear the shot on the hop of the head.



35’ - Gnabry into Muller, whose lovely flick, back to goal with the outside of the foot, plays him back in down the left. His cross is a goodun too, and Miuller, so full of confidence, twizzles his entire body to get the right angle for cushioning a gorgeous back-header ... against the bar!



51’ - GOAL! Chelsea 0-1 Bayern Munich (Gnabry) This is a lovely goal! The ball bounces about in the centre-circle before Gnabry grabs it as Azpilicueta slips amd puts Lewandowski away! He powers into the box, left of it, and looks ready to shoot, but instead slides a square return pass that Gnabry sticks home, Muller jumping over the shot to be sure. Beautifully done.



55’ - GOAL! Chelsea 0-2 Bayern Munich (Gnabry) Another lush goal! Neuer clears, Lewandowksi wins a header on halfway and Gnabry is off, finding his mate again. Again, Lewandowski puts Gnabry in, this time down the left of the box, and he applies an expert's finish, guided low into the far side-netting. Tie over!



76’ - GOAL! Chelsea 0-3 Bayern Munich (Lewandowski) Davies into Coutinho, collects the return and deploys the nitro, streaking past one man, tempting in another and weaving away from him too, then keeping the head to square for Lewandowski, the creator supreme, who's never missing from six yards. This could get messy.



83’ - Yup, he did it! Marocs Alonso is sent off for first chucking an elbow at, then wrapping a hand around Lewandowski's face, as he made a run for Muller. Silly boy.