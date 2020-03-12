PA Sport
Manchester City's Mendy self-isolating after family member hospitalised with coronavirus symptoms
Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has gone into self-isolation as a precautionary measure after one of his family members was admitted to hospital with coronavirus symptoms.
The 25-year-old trained with his team-mates as normal on Thursday as they prepared for Saturday's Premier League game against Burnley.
City's Champions League game against Real Madrid next week has been postponed after Real's training centre was shut down, as was the champions' Premier League match against Arsenal on Wednesday after it was feared Gunners players and staff may have come into contact with the virus.
There are no plans at present for football in England to be suspended despite widespread cancellation of matches in Europe and bans on large gatherings of more than a thousand people.