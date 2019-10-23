After taking the lead inside 120 seconds in Genk, Liverpool survived a few first half scares before securing an ultimately emphatic victory against the Belgian champions.

All four of the European champions’ goals were laced with quality, but the highlight was surely the second. Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino combined to tee up Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the edge of the penalty area. His sumptuous shot with the outside of his right foot clipped the crossbar and bounced high into the net. It will surely be a contender for the Champions League’s Goal of the Season award.

Oxlade-Chamberlain had opened the scoring, with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah adding two late goals before Stephen Odey’s consolation for Genk. The home said gave an energetic display but were ultimately outclassed by their opponents.

Liverpool are now on six points in Group E, a point behind group leaders Napoli. Genk are bottom of the group but showed enough to suggest that they might still take the Europa League place on offer for the third-placed team. Liverpool will host Genk on matchday four on Tuesday 5th November.