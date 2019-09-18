Getty Images
Atletico late show stuns Juventus
Champions League Group D, Wanda Metropolitano Stadium - Atletico Madrid (Savic 70', Herrera 90') 2 Juventus 2 (Cuadrado 48', Matuidi 65')
After a goalless first half, Juan Cuadrado scored a superb opener to give the visitors the lead, which was doubled by Blaise Matuidi.
Stefan Savic soon pulled one back for Diego Simeone's side, but just when it looked as though the Italians had done enough to seal victory, Hector Herrera's late header sealed a share of the points.
More to follow...
