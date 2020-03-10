The match is the latest Champions League fixture to be affected by the spread of the virus, with Paris Saint-Germain's Tuesday fixture with Borussia Dortmund set to go ahead without supporters, as will Valencia's match with Atalanta, also on Tuesday.

Many schools and universities in Spain will shut for two weeks tomorrow, and it is expected that all football in the country will soon be played behind closed doors.

The teams are tied at 1-1 after the first leg in Italy.