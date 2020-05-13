Football
Champions League

Bayern players overruled Guardiola in 4-0 Real Madrid humbling, says assistant

Domènec Torrent und Pep Guardiola (v.l.) beim FC Bayern

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEnis Koylu
2 hours ago | Updated 28 minutes ago

Domenec Torrent, Pep Guardiola's assistant at Bayern Munich, has claimed that his players ignored their boss' tactics in their 4-0 Champions League loss to Real Madrid in 2014.

The Bavarians entered the second leg of the encounter with a chance of progression after losing the first leg 1-0 in the Spanish capital but their hopes of a third straight European final were quashed as Madrid recorded an incredible 4-0 win at the Allianz Arena.

Torrent has claimed that Guardiola favoured a more patient approach to the match, only for his players to decide to play more on the front foot.

"Pep's idea would have been a more wait-and-see tactic, but essential players wanted to act more urgently, more stormily," Torrent told Kicker.

"There were errors in defensive behaviour when conceding goals, but there are such errors.

WATCH

Sane in, Coman out? European giants chase Bayern’s odd man out - Euro Papers

"Maybe with Pep's idea of ​​more control we still would have lost 0-4, maybe even 0-5."

Torrent also hailed the intelligence of former Bayern Munich skipper Philipp Lahm, whom he has compared to influential midfielder Xavi, one of the lynchpins of Guardiola's Barcelona team.

"Lahm was another Xavi for Pep at Bayern. Lahm could have played with us in Barca's big phase thanks to his game intelligence," said Torrent.

