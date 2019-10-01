Robert Lewandowski gave the visitors a 2-1 lead on the stroke of half-time in north London before a superb second-half display ensured that the Bavarians came away with a famous win.

"It didn't look like a 7-2 after 30 minutes," he told Sky Sport.

"We had our problems at the back and Neuer kept us in the game with some class saves. After that, we were much better. We scored at the right time. Getting the second before the break was key."

Joshua Kimmich, who scored to make it 1-1 after Son Heung-min had given Spurs the lead, hailed the impact of team-mate Serge Gnabry, who scored four times in the second half.

"I think we were quite lucky to be ahead at the break," he admitted.

"But the second half was quite incredible from us and Serge."