Getty Images
'Better late than never' - La Liga president revels in City punishment
La Liga president Javier Tebas expressed his pleasure at the news that Manchester City have been banned from the Champions League for two seasons.
UEFA enforced the punishment after City were found guilty of “serious breaches” of Financial Fair Play regulations relating to overestimating sponsorship revenue.
- Comment: The end of the world as we know it
- UEFA's full statement on why they punished Man City with Champions League ban
- LIVE reaction to City's massive punishment
- Pep to leave? Star names to follow? What City's historic punishment means
- City 'highly likely' to suffer points deduction in Premier League
Tebas has been a persistent critic of City’s spending and revelled in the news that the Premier League giants had been brought down to earth.
“UEFA is finally taking decisive action,” Tebas said. “Enforcing the rules of Financial Fair Play and punishing financial doping is essential for the future of football.
“For years we have asked for severe action against Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, we finally have a good example of action and we hope to see more this way.
“Better late than never.”