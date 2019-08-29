Cantona, who netted nine goals in 27 matches in UEFA competition, received the award from president Aleksander Čeferin prior to the draw taking place in Monaco, before bemusing the audience with his speech.

"Soon science will not only be able to slow down the ageing of cells, it will fix cells and so we will become eternal," Cantona said.

"Only accidents, crimes, wars will kill us but unfortunately crimes and wars will multiply. I love football. Thank you."

The Manchester United legend follows former team-mate David Beckham and his Auxerre boss Guy Roux in winning the award.