However, Ceferin acknowledged that both the Europa League and Champions League could still be abandoned if there are strict restrictions in place in September.

Like most football in Europe, UEFA's continental competitions are suspended indefinitely, but the governing bodies wants to complete the tournaments. They have also warned domestic leagues that prematurely end their campaigns that they may be excluded from the Champions League and Europa League.

Speaking to German broadcaster ZDF, Ceferin said: “The fact is that we really don’t know much.

“We are waiting for the development of this terrible situation in the world, and mainly in Europe. Football isn’t the same without fans… it is definitely better to play with fans than without fans.

“It is still better to play the game behind closed doors and have it on TV, which is what the people need and want because it brings positive energy to their homes, than not playing at all. That’s what the people want, that brings positive energy, and it will be July or August. We can’t play it out in September or October.”

He then suggested that: “If the authorities do not allow us to play, then we cannot play.”

In order to deal with the financial fallout of coronavirus, Financial Fair Play regulations could be amended or suspended.

“It’s definitely one of the possibilities,” he explained. “We have to be flexible because the clubs are in deep financial problems. They cannot perform the FFP now. For now, we are postponing it to see how the season goes, but we can decide either way.”