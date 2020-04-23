The Champions League and Europa League could be completed solely in August, according to reports.

UEFA discussed plans to finish the football season with all 55 national associations earlier this week, with July 31 mooted as a possible date to complete domestic leagues.

The BBC reports that it is “increasingly” likely the two European tournaments will take place in the month of August.

The quarters and semi-finals could take place between August 11 and 22, and may yet become one-off matches as opposed to two-legged ties.

With travel restrictions still in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, there is a hope that will have eased by August, especially with clubs having to travel overseas for Champions League and Europa League matches.

UEFA hope the situation will become clearer in the next fortnight. Finishing the domestic seasons, for now, appears to be a priority as it would also help the qualification process for European places in the 2020-21 season.

Could Arsenal benefit if season doesn’t finish?

Reports on Wednesday suggested Arsenal could benefit from coefficient scores and take part in next season’s Champions League.

The Sun claimed associations could use UEFA coefficient scores to hand out European places, should the season fail to be completed.

In England, Manchester City (6), Liverpool (8), Manchester United (9) and Arsenal (10) are the top-four ranked sides, with Tottenham (13), Chelsea (14), Leicester (70) and Wolves (85).

However, article 4 of UEFA's Champions League and Europa League regulations reads: "To be eligible to participate in the competition, clubs must have qualified for the competition on sporting merit."

