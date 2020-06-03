Football
Champions League

Champions League could be decided by 'Final Eight' tournament in Lisbon

CL trophy

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
an hour ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

The Champions League could be condensed into a 'Final Eight' tournament in Lisbon, according to reports on the continent.

The proposal would see second legs scrapped in the quarter-finals and semi-finals, allowing for the tournament to be finished in one venue by August 22.

Champions League

Forgotten in defeat: Remembering Kaka’s incredible assist for Crespo in 2005

25/05/2020 AT 10:03

UEFA’s initial plan to finish the campaign in the usual manner could stretch until August 29, but they are under pressure from clubs to finish the season sooner.

A report in Mundo Deportivo claims that Atletico’s Wanda Metropolitano and Bayern’s Allianz Arena are also in the frame to host, but Lisbon’s Estadio da Luz leads the race as there are no Portuguese sides left in the competition.

Istanbul is scheduled to host the final but economic issues of hosting in an empty stadium is reportedly a factor. Plans for the Europa League, scheduled to finish in Gdansk on August 26, are also being drawn up.

Meanwhile, there could be opposition by TV bosses keen to cash in on second legs.

A final decision is expected on June 17.

There are still four outstanding Champions League last-16 ties that need to be completed: Juventus v Lyon (0-1), Manchester City v Real Madrid (2-1), Barcelona v Napoli (1-1), Bayern Munich v Chelsea (3-0).

