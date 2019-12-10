The Reds are on the verge of becoming only the second Champions League winner to exit the next tournament at the group stages after their struggles against Serie A side Napoli.

Liverpool were beaten 2-0 away from home in Italy and were then only able to muster a draw back at Anfield, leaving them having to take a full squad to Salzburg in a busy month - although their fate is still in their own hands.

Chelsea have also had their struggles losing at Stamford Bridge to Valencia before drawing the away leg, having already dropped points in a 4-4 draw with Ajax at home.

What must Liverpool do to progress?

Liverpool face Red Bull Salzburg in Austria, with a simple equation if everything goes to plan.

If Liverpool win , they are through and as group winners, currently leading Napoli by a point.

If Liverpool draw, Napoli can beat them to top spot in the group and therefore a seeded position in the last 16 draw simply by winning against Genk, who are already eliminated from contention.

But if Liverpool lose, it becomes more complicated...

If Napoli are victorious, then Liverpool will be tied for second place in the group on 10 points and it will come down to head-to-head results between the two teams - so if Salzburg better the 4-3 scoreline by which they lost at Anfield, they will go through at Liverpool's expense.

If Napoli draw, then all three teams will be tied on 10 points and the head-to-head results between all three will be considered. In that situation, Liverpool's poor record against Napoli would see them suffer and drop into the Europa League.

Video - 'Ambitious like crazy' - Klopp defends Liverpool's desire to win Champions League 00:38

What must Chelsea do to progress?

Chelsea's route into the last 16 is not quite as complicated, with their destiny also in their own hands when they welcome Lille to Stamford Bridge.

If Chelsea win, they are guaranteed a spot in the last 16. That would likely be as runners-up, but they would top Group H if Valencia and Ajax draw

If Chelsea draw , they will only progress if Valencia lose at Ajax

, they will only progress if Valencia lose at Ajax If Chelsea lose, they will drop into the Europa League regardless of the result in the other game