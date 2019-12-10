Chelsea squeezed into the Champions League knockout stages after surviving a late scare to beat Lille 2-1.

Ex-Blues striker Loic Remy set up a nervy finish on his return to Stamford Bridge after Tammy Abraham and Cesar Azpilicueta had put the hosts in control.

And Remy almost snatched a point for the visitors – one that would have pushed Chelsea into the Europa League – but tamely planted the ball into Kepa Arrizabalaga’s arms with teammates begging for the pass.

More to follow.