Chelsea survive late Lille rally to reach last 16

By Alexander Netherton

7 minutes agoUpdated 4 minutes ago

Champions League Group H, Stamford Bridge – Chelsea 2 (Abraham 19 Azpilicueta 35) Lille 1 (Remy 78)

Chelsea squeezed into the Champions League knockout stages after surviving a late scare to beat Lille 2-1.

Ex-Blues striker Loic Remy set up a nervy finish on his return to Stamford Bridge after Tammy Abraham and Cesar Azpilicueta had put the hosts in control.

And Remy almost snatched a point for the visitors – one that would have pushed Chelsea into the Europa League – but tamely planted the ball into Kepa Arrizabalaga’s arms with teammates begging for the pass.

More to follow.

