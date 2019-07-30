Juventus last lifted Europe's most elite trophy in 1996 and the Bianconeri have finished as runners-up five times since their penalty shootout win over Ajax in Rome.

The Italian side also hold the record for losing more Champions League finals than any other club.

Video - Maurizio Sarri: Cristiano Ronaldo is free to play where he wants 00:31

However, Cristiano Ronaldo believes that Juve's bad luck in the competition has come to an end.

"After winning what I won at Madrid I needed a change and new motivation. I still have the strength to keep winning.

" Juventus will win the Champions League. I don't know if it'll be this year or the next, but it's coming. "

The Portuguese international was signed by Juventus last summer for a fee around £100 million to in a bid to end the club's Champions League trophy drought. However, the Serie A side were defeated by a young and hungry Ajax team at the quarter-final stage.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was signed by Juventus due to this status as a serial winner in the Champions League, having previously won the competition on five occasions - once with Manchester United and four times with Real Madrid.

Ronaldo will be keen to try and add another European title to his long list of accolades as one more win would allow him to join Francisco Gento as the only players to have won the trophy six times.

The 34-year-old would also become the second player, after Clarence Seedorf, to win the Champions League with three different clubs.

The draw for the Champions League group stages takes place on August 29 in Monaco, with Juventus seeded in Pot 1 after winning the Serie A title last season.

Maurizio Sarri's side are set to kick off their 2019-20 European campaign on the week beginning September 16.