Manchester City had their finest European night under Pep Guardiola, coming from behind to deservedly beat Real Madrid at the Bernabeu Stadium.

After a very cautious first half, in which most of the talk was about Guardiola’s surprising team selection, the match came to life with a flurry of chances at both ends.

City started the second half superbly, and Real Madrid were hanging on when Isco gave them an unexpected lead on the hour. The goal wasn’t just against the run of play, it was an affront to the run of play.

Isco gives Madrid the lead.Getty Images

Real had their best spell after that, and might have gone 2-0 ahead but for a couple of vital interceptions from Fernandinho, who was on as substitute for the injured Aymeric Laporte.

Fernandinho's defending looked even more valuable when, a few minutes later, the captain Kevin De Bruyne’s imaginative cross on the turn was headed in by Gabriel Jesus. It was not the most convincing of headers, and the Real keeper Thibaut Courtois may struggle to sleep tonight.

De Bruyne then scored from the penalty spot after Dani Carvajal was penalised for a brainless tackle on the substitute Raheem Sterling. A miserable end of the game for Real was complete when Sergio Ramos was sent off for denying Jesus a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Ramos will miss the second leg at the Etihad. Real, who were inferior for most of this match on their home patch, will need a minor miracle to reach the quarter-finals.

Sergio Ramos - Real MadridGetty Images

TALKING POINT

Pep's tactics pay off

Pep Guardiola has been criticised for being too clever in Champions League knockout ties – he left out Kevin De Bruyne at Spurs last year – and he took a big risk by leaving Sterling, Aguero and David Silva on the bench at the Bernabeu. City set up in a 4-4-2 formation, with Gabriel Jesus on the left wing and De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva as false nines. Guardiola would have been slaughtered had they lost, but the result – and the performance - more than justified the means.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

When isn’t he the Man of the Match? His role as one of two false nines meant he was not always as influential as usual - but he had a hand in most of City’s best chances, including the equaliser, and took responsibility to score the winner from the penalty spot.

PLAYER RATINGS

Real Madrid: Courtois 5, Carvajal 5, Varane 7, Sergio Ramos 6, Mendy 7, Modric 7, Casemiro 6, Valverde 6, Isco 7, Vinicius Jr 7, Benzema 6. Subs: Bale 6, Lucas Vazquez 6, Jovic 6.

Manchester City: Ederson 6, Walker 6, Otamendi 6, Laporte 6, Mendy 6, Mahrez 6, Rodri 7, Gundogan 7, Jesus 7, De Bruyne 8, Bernardo 6. Subs: Fernandinho 7, Sterling 7.

Manchester City's Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus celebrates his goal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first-leg football match between Real Madrid CF and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on February 26, 2020.Getty Images

KEY MOMENTS

60’ GOAL! Real Madrid 1-0 Man City (Isco) Real Madrid land an almighty sucker punch! The goal came after mistakes by first Rodri and then Walker. Vinicius Jr. picked up the loose ball on the edge of the area and squared it calmly to the unmarked Isco, who controlled the ball and drove it past Ederson.

78’ GOAL! Real Madrid 1-1 Man City (Jesus 78) And Jesus has scored! It was made by De Bruyne, who produced a superb cross on the turn from the left of the box. Jesus eased Ramos aside on the six-yard line and headed down into the ground, with the ball bouncing past the right hand of the diving Courtois. He might have done better because there was no pace on the header. VAR are checking for a push on Ramos.

82’ PENALTY TO CITY! Carvajal has been penalised for a foul on Sterling, and City have the chance to take the lead. It was a stupid tackle from Carvajal.

83’ GOAL! Real Madrid 1-2 Man City (De Bruyne pen) The captain De Bruyne slides a cool penalty into the bottom-left corner. City have scored twice in five minutes to take the lead!

86’ RAMOS IS SENT OFF! He was the last man and took down Gabriel Jesus on the edge of the area. Once the referee gave a foul - I thought Jesus dived at first - it had to be a red card.

