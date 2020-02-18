Haaland scored twice in eight minutes to lead his team to a 2-1 victory over Paris St Germain in their Champions League Round of 16 first leg on Tuesday.

The Norwegian, 19, who joined in the winter and has already netted eight times in five Bundesliga matches, stabbed in from close range after a quick-fire passing move in the 69th minute.

HAALAND SCORES BRACE AS DORTUND BEAT PSG

He then thundered in an unstoppable shot for his second goal in the 77th, two minutes after PSG's Brazilian forward Neymar had levelled for the French champions.

He is only the second teenager to net 10 Champions League goals, after Kylian Mbappe, and is the first teenager to score 10 in a single campaign in the competition.

"I still need to improve, keep working," Haaland said. "I want to go far in the Champions League. With the second goal I enjoyed the moment."

PSG, who were eliminated at this stage of the competition in the previous three seasons, had fit-again Neymar and Mbappe back in the starting lineup but they were almost completely shut out by an extremely efficient Dortmund backline.

The return leg is in Paris on March 11.

Additional reporting from Reuters