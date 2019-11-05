Chelsea found themselves 3-1 down to the Dutch side at half-time, Jorginho's equaliser from the spot topped by Quincy Promes and a Kepa Arrizabalaga own-goal after Tammy Abraham had put one in his own net after just two minutes.

Danny van de Beek made it a three-goal lead after the break but Cesar Azpilicueta pulled one back before a crazy three-minute spell which saw Daley Blind and Joel Veltman sent off for second yellow cards in the same move that culminated in a second Jorginho penalty.

A rampant Chelsea were level at 4-4 three minutes later thanks to substitute Reece James' first goal in Europe for the Blues but they had a winner ruled out by VAR and Lampard believes they should have taken all three points.

"I felt at half-time that the few times we conceded was a mix of sloppiness and bad fortune," Lampard said.

"I felt we were always in it.

"We are probably a bit disappointed not to win the last ten minutes."

He added: "I can't explain the game. For all the things we might analyse back, the madness of the game, we are here for entertainment I suppose and anyone who watched that has to say what a game of football. Respect to Ajax, what a spectacle.

"I don't think I have been in a game like it. The two own goals were the story of the first half. I said at half time it will be 3-3 or 4-4, we were so in the game.

Azpilicueta thought he had scored a late winner but saw it ruled out by VARGetty Images

"We looked dangerous and I felt we would build momentum. I am not happy overall, this is the Champions League and we made too many mistakes.

"The biggest pleasure is the spirit the whole stadium showed. I can't give you much on the red cards, I didn't really see what they were for.

"At half time I would have taken a draw for sure. Let's take it as what it was. I was expecting somewhere towards 10 minutes of added time, not sure where four came from."