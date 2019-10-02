Tomori started in a back three for Chelsea but he provided a key attacking breakthrough when his lovely pass split the Lille defence and found Tammy Abraham.

The forward took a touch before firing home for Chelsea's first Champions League goal that has been assisted by and scored by two English players since March 2012 when Lampard set up John Terry against Napoli.

Speaking after the game Lampard was full of praise after another impressive performance from Tomori.

"It feels really good, This was a really hard place to come, added to the pressure of not beating Valencia. And it was the first time for a few travelling in Europe.

Frank Lampard, Manager of Chelsea celebrates during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Lille OSC and Chelsea FC at Stade Pierre Mauroy on October 02, 2019 in Lille, FranceGetty Images

"Fikayo Tomori was outstanding again. He has to keep on with that.

"Now Ajax have set their stall out in the group. This gives us confidence and points. Now the hard work begins."

Abraham and Willian, who scored the winner with a late volley, also spoke afterwards and both stressed the importance of the result.

"We knew we needed to win. I knew I would get a chance and I took it well.” Abraham told BT Sport.

Tammy Abraham of Chelsea celebrates after he scores his sides first goal during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Lille OSC and Chelsea FC at Stade Pierre Mauroy on October 02, 2019 in Lille, FranceGetty Images

“Never an easy place to play and Willian scores a worldie - no surprise there.

"The manager always wants to mix things up, we can play any system. This is massive."

Willian added: "We needed to win, we have been working hard and the lads did an amazing job. Now we have to carry on."

Chelsea travel to Amsterdam to face group leaders Ajax on October 23 at the Johan Cruyff Arena.