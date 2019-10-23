Ajax appeared to have taken the lead in the first half through Quincy Promes only for VAR to rule out the goal for offside, much to the relief of Cesar Azpilicueta who was caught out at the back post.

Lampard brought on Christian Pulisic and then Michy Batshuayi to try to break the deadlock and they combined with four minutes remaining, the Belgian finishing from close range to take a valuable win in Group H.

The Blues have now won six in a row in all competitions since being beaten 2-1 by Liverpool at Stamford Bridge but their manager is keen for them to remember how quickly things can change in football.

“The signs are good at the moment, the signs are good.

"But I said to the players before the game that five wins is really dangerous because it can make you sloppy, it can make you switch off, and six wins is even more dangerous. So that’s the message."

He added: "The great thing I see is a desire, a desire for improvement, a desire to take in information, the desire to follow a game plan, all those things and I think we are moving in the right direction.”