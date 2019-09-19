Spurs looked to push on from making the final last year, and hoped for a strong start to their campaign away to the Greek side. However bad habits meant a commanding lead slipped away.

Kane hoped that these sorts of defensive lapses were behind the side going into the tie and was disappointed at re-occurring errors.

" We’ve all played in big games for club and country. I can see why the manager is frustrated because he’s been here for six years now and we’re still making similar mistakes to the ones we were in his first year. We’ve got to find a way to get around it and improve. "

Tottenham went one up in the 26th minute. Harry Kane winning a penalty against Yassine Meriah, who’s trailing leg caught the Spurs attacker in the box, leading to a smartly taken penalty.

Lucas Moura made put the visitors 2-0 up moments later with a great strike to find the bottom corner from outside the box.

However, Oylmpiacos got one back just before the half. A well worked move down the right hand side saw Daniel Podence and Matheiu Valbuena ease past the spurs defence, for Podence to fire a shot across goal and into the bottom left corner, making it 2-1.

“Conceding before half-time killed our momentum,” said Kane.

“At half-time, the gaffer said the players need to respect their positions more. We tried to do that. I don’t think we did it particularly well all game. Any time you’re 2-0 up away, especially in the Champions League, you expect to go on to win. It was a frustrating game.”

Olympiacos equalised in the 54th minute from the penalty spot, a miss-timed tackle from Jan Vertonghen caught Valbuena and the French-man sent Lloris the wrong way.

“It feels like a loss. We need to make sure we take care of our home games and pick up results away as well.”

All though the loss was hard to take, Kane remained confident his team has the ability to galvanise and produce in Europe’s biggest competition.