Hueng-Min Son netted twice and Giovani Lo Celso scored in his first start and Christian Eriksen also netted for Tottenham, who secured their first away win in six months at Crvena Zvevda.

Although occasionally shaky at the back, it was the perfect opportunity for Tottenham to show there is still life left in the Mauricio Pochettino-era against an opponent who sat back and let Spurs get confidence playing possession football. When the goal came, it did so in comical fashion.

First Lo Celso slipped a ball through to Kane who poked it under the onrushing Milan Borjan only for it to comeback off the post.

A melee ensued with the ball eventually falling to Kane on the left hand side of the six-yard box and his square ball hit Son's torso three yards out but came back off the bar, before then falling to Lo Celso, who lashed home from eight yards out.

Spurs had a real scares at 1-0, when Rajiv van La Parra hit the ball against the post and the ball ricocheted off Davinson Sanchez and back off the bar.

Son then scored two in four minutes, the first when Dele Allie squared the ball to him after Tanguy Ndombele’s driving run into the last third and then when Rose squared the ball to him inside the six-yard box. Eriksen put more gloss on the scoreline five minutes remaining after good work from Danny Rose and substitute Ryan Sessegnon.

Spurs are now four clear of their opponents with just two games left in the group stage.

TALKING POINT - PERFECT OPPONENTS

The song 'Can we play you every week?' never seemed more appropriate. Spurs are still without a win in the league since their humiliating 7-2 defeat at home to Bayern Munich but playing Crvena Zvevda twice in a fortnight will have raised the spirits immeasurably around White Hart Lane.

Even after the 5-0 a fortnight ago you'd have thought the former Red Star would have put in a shift at home. You'd have been wrong. They were dreadful. Let a tentative Spurs have possession, gain confidence, which they eventually took full advantage of.

Of course, Spurs will face a stiffer test on Saturday when Chris Wilder's Sheffield United arrive at White Hart Lane - but this must do their confidence good.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Tanguy Ndombele (Tottenham)

Apologies to Lo Celso who showed he will be a real favourite of the Lilywhites faithful but the French midfielder was superb, either powering his way into the final third or playing smart passes to put his team-mates in possession to create goal-scoring opportunities.

Crzena Zvezda: Borjan 6; Gobeljic 5, Milunovic 6, Degenek 6, Rodic 6; Jovancic 5, Petrovic 5; Garcia 5, Marin 5, Van la Parra 6; Pavkov 5

Tottenham: Gazzaniga 7, Foyth 7, Dier 7, Sanchez 6, Rose 7, Ndombele 8, Sissoko 7, Dele 6, Son 7, Lo Celso 8, Kane 7