Son was sent off for his challenge on the Everton midfielder, which saw his ankle fractured and dislocated and left fans nearby covering their faces in shock.

The Tottenham forward was similarly horrified by the incident and appeared to leave the field in tears but his red card was subsequently rescinded on appeal.

Son was straight back in the team for Spurs' clash with Crvena Zvezda and scored twice as they won 4-0 in Belgrade to put move four points clear of third in Champions League Group B.

And the South Korean forward admitted that while he had tried to retain focus on the task at hand, it was hard not to be distracted by the incident on Sunday.

"It has been a really tough few days," Son told BT Sport.

"I have realised how lucky I am with all the support I have had from the fans and my team-mates," he added.

"I can say I'm really sorry for the accident and the situation but I had to focus for the team and I had to keep going and it was the right response to all the people who have supported me."

Gomes had surgery on his dislocated ankle on Monday which his employers Everton said went "extremely well", something the Portuguese midfielder confirmed on social media yesterday.

"Hi everyone, as you already know everything went well," Gomes said.

"I’m already at home with my family and I would like to thank you all for the support, messages and positive energy.

"Thank you."

