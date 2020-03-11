An extra-time double from Marcos Llorente stunned holders Liverpool and earned Atletico Madrid a 3-2 win at Anfield to seal a 4-2 aggregate success and secure a spot in the Champions League last eight.

Having initially struggled to break down the typically resolute Atletico, last season’s semi-final hero Georginio Wijnaldum arrived right on cue to head Liverpool into the lead a minute before the interval and restore parity in the tie.

Liverpool had plenty of chances to win it in normal time but found goalkeeper Jan Oblak in inspired form, before Roberto Firmino did finally break the visitors’ resistance with his first home goal and Champions League strike of the season in the first period of extra time.

Just 167 second later, though, the tie swung in Atletico’s favour as substitute Marcos Llorente capitalised on an error from Liverpool stand-in goalkeeper Adrian to score that crucial away goal, before he and Alvaro Morata added goals at the end of each extra-time period to ensure Diego Simeone once again worked his magic in a European knockout tie to end Liverpool's hopes of a league and European Cup double.

With Diego Costa back in the Atletico line up, the perennial pantomime villain almost had an immediate impact, finding the side-netting in the first minute of the match. Liverpool, who welcomed Jordan Henderson back into the side, but were without first-choice goalkeeper Alisson, settled and kept plugging away with accurate cross after cross causing plenty of problems for the visitors.

The opener came, true to form, from a cross, as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain clipped a centre onto the head Wijnaldum who headed down into the ground and in to send Anfield into delirium.

Costa was replaced early in the second half by Llorente, much to the former Chelsea striker’s frustration, kicking the medical bag as he made his way to the bench. Simeone had to do something, though.

Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates after giving Liverpool the leadGetty Images

Chances came and went in normal time, but Firmino sent Anfield into delirium after his header had come out off the post before converting the rebound. Yet, as Oblak was excelling down the other end, the previously inactive Adrian gifted Atleti a chance to get back into it as his poor clearance found Joao Felix who fed Llorente before the former Real Madrid man scored his first ever Champions League goal.

Lorente's second was more his own work, rifling a fine strike into the bottom corner, before Morata raced clear with Liverpool chasing the game late on to spark jubilant scenes on the Atleti bench, Simeone, of course at the forefront of everything.

TALKING POINT

Missed chances cost Liverpool dear. Knockout football can be the harshest of environments. Liverpool really did not play badly on the night, created more than enough chances with some fine crossing and rapid counter attacking, but the finishing touch was not there. All it takes is one error, when you have no away goals to fall back on, and so it proved. Cruel on Liverpool, but a lesson in knockout football against teams like this.

Diego SimeoneGetty Images

MAN OF THE MATCH

Jan Oblak. Rightly regarded as one of the best old school goalkeepers in the world, Oblak thwarted Liverpool time and again with a string of fine saves, while, under pressure not putting a foot wrong all night. Only against Bayern (9) in May 2016 has Oblak made more saves in a Champions League game than this clash with Liverpool.

Jan Oblak was in inspired formGetty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Liverpool: Adrian 4, Alexander-Arnold 8, Gomez 7, Van Dijk 7, Robertson 6, Henderson 7, Wijnaldum 7, Oxlade-Chamberlain 8, Mane 6, Salah 6, Firmino 6... Subs: Fabinho 6, Milner 6, Minamino 6, Origi 6.

Atletico: Oblak 9, Trippier 8, Savic 7, Felipe 7, Lodi 6, Koke 6, Thomas 8, Saul 7, Correa 5, Felix 5, Costa 5... Subs: Gimenez 7, Morata 7, Llorente 8, Vrsaljko 6.

KEY MOMENTS

31’ - CHANCE! Salah does well to muscle his man off the ball, feeds the ball across for Mane, who has a good view of the ball all the way across, but fires straight at Oblak.

43’ - GOOOOOOAAAALLLLL!!! Liverpool 1-0 Atletico. Wijnaldum with the header to send Anfield into delirium. Here we go! All square in the tie as last season's semi-final hero arrives right on cue to head home Oxlade-Chamberlain's cross to give the Reds the lead on the night.

55’ - SAVE! Oxlade-Chamberlain has time to line up an effort from distance, fizzes a strike for the bottom corner, but Oblak gets across to make the save.

59’ - SAVE! Oblak to the rescue again for Atleti. Alexander-Arnold with another brilliant cross, Firmino is there at the back post, but he close range effort is blocked by Oblak.

61’ - DOUBLE SAVE! All happening here. On the break, Felix carries it forward, drills for goal, Adrian gets a hand to it but cannot palm the ball clear, Correa is there to meet the loose ball, but Adrian flings himself at the feet of Correa to make the block with his face!

66’ - CROSSBAR! So close for Liverpool. Salah cuts onto his left foot, his shot is blocked, the ball loops up into the air, Robertson comes flying in, heads for goal, but sees his effort come out off the crossbar.

85’ - CHAAAANCE! Milner immediately into the thick of the action as he clips a cross into Wijnaldum, who heads across for Mane. The Senegalese forward elects for the overhead kick, but fires over! Had time to bring it down!

94’ - GOOOOOAALLLLL!!!! Liverpool 2-0 Atletico (agg: 2-1). Firmino picks the perfect time to score his first home goal of the season to put Liverpool ahead in the tie! Dreadful clearance from Adrian to Felix, who then feeds Llorente. The substitute gets the ball out of his feet, and finds the bottom corner from the edge of the box. Silence at Anfield.

97’ - GOOOOOOOOALLLLLLLL!! Liverpool 2-1 Atletico (agg: 2-2). Poor clearance from Adrian is punished as Llorente fires Atleti back into this! What drama! Dreadful clearance from Adrian to Felix, who then feeds Llorente. The substitute gets the ball out of his feet, and finds the bottom corner from the edge of the box. Silence at Anfield.

105’ - GOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLLL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Liverpool 2-2 Atletico (agg: 2-3) Incredible scenes as Llorente fires into the net once more to stun Anfield! Would you believe it. Having had so many chances in normal time, Atleti have two away goals in extra time! Out of nowhere! Super strike from Llorente again, arrowing his effort into the bottom corner. Liverpool need two now.

120+1’ - GOOOOOOOOOAAAALLLL!!! Liverpool 2-3 Atletico (agg: 2-4). Game over as Morata finishes Liverpool off. Incredible celebrations. Morata raced cleared as Liverpool pushed forward, before finishing well past Adrian.

KEY STATS

Atletico failed to land a shot on target in the first half, with both attempts going off target.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has had a hand in four goals in the Champions League this season (three goals, one assist)- his joint-best tally.

Roberto Firmino scored his first goal at Anfield in 20 games in all competitions, since netting vs Porto in April 2019 - 337 days ago.

Since the start of the 2017-18 campaign, Liverpool's goalkeepers have made more errors leading to goals in the Champions League than any other team's keepers in this period (4 - Adrian x1 + Karius x3).