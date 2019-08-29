The pair have dominated football for over a decade with the Ballon d'Or being shared by them for ten years before Luka Modric won the award in 2018.

At times there has been suggestions of animosity between the pair, but video footage showed them talking more genially in Monaco than has generally been the case when forced together in such environments.

"Of course we have a good relationship," Ronaldo said.

"We have not had dinner together yet, but I hope so in the future.

"It's great to be a part of the history of football. I am there, and of course, he is as well."

Ronaldo moving to Juventus from Real Madrid may have improved their rapport but the Portuguese star admitted he missed playing against Messi in Classicos.

"We shared this stage me and him (Messi) for 15 years," Ronaldo said.

"It has never happened before in football. It's not easy. Of course I miss to play in Spain. He pushed me and I pushed him as well"