The Argentine forward moved to the Parc des Princes from Inter in the summer and found the back of the net for the first time seven minutes after half-time, finishing calmly after an excellent pass from Pablo Sarabia.

The victory leaves PSG in a commanding position in their group, having taken six points from two matches, five more than main rivals Real Madrid, who were surprisingly held at home earlier on Tuesday by Club Brugge.

Elsewhere in Europe, Atletico Madrid came away from their trip to Lokomotiv Moscow with a 2-0 win.

Joao Felix opened the scoring just after half-time, combining well with Alvaro Morata to force a good save from Guilherme, only to finish on the rebound.

Tomas then doubled on 58 minutes. Felix was at the heart of it again, teeing up Diego Costa, who in turn passed to Thomas to find the net.

Red Star Belgrade got their first win of the campaign, emerging 3-1 victors at home to Olympiacos.

Ruben Semedo gave the visitors the lead just before half-time but Milos Vulic levelled the match just seven minutes after coming off the bench.

Just when it looked as though the match would be heading for a draw, Nemanja Milunovic gave the hosts the lead late on and the win was soon confirmed by Richmond Boakye.

Earlier on, Atalanta suffered a heartbreaking late loss to Shakhtar Donetsk.

After taking the lead through Duvan Zapata, the Italians were pegged back by Junior Moraes just before half-time and Manor Solomon struck five minutes into second-half stoppage time to give the visitors three points.