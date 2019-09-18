The former Everton midfielder stepped up in the late stages of the Stamford Bridge clash but sent his spot kick over the bar.

While Jorginho and Willian both have been more regular penalty takers and spoke to Barkley prior to the penalty, the Englishman still feels confident from 12 yards.

“If there was another penalty in the game I would have been confident of taking it,” Barkley is quoted as saying by the Guardian.

“You can miss penalties. It’s not the end of the world. We’ve got five more group games to go that we’re aiming to win. Today just didn’t go our way. It’s disappointing really.”

Barkley also said that his two team-mates were merely encouraging him, rather than asking him to take the penalty themselves.

"They were just encouraging me, encouraging me to score the goal.

"They are confident of taking penalties as well but I take penalties every day, I don’t miss them in training and in pre-season I was scoring penalties. I’ve missed penalties before, when I was at Everton. I’m gutted I missed but these things happen."