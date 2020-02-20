THURSDAY'S BIG STORIES

Oh, Jose

"Leipzig arrive in London without three key centre-backs, boasting just one win since January 18 - a run that has seen them slip off top spot in the Bundesliga."

The information coming from the Leipzig camp made Jose Mourinho’s job easy. Forget Harry Kane, forget Son Heung-min. You’re playing a second-string defence. You’ve got the crowd. Attack. Attack. Attack.

The instructions were different:

The ball is your enemy

Don’t cross the halfway line

Relieve pressure by aimlessly hoofing it long

It was unavoidably bad. Spurs could have been 3-0 down at half-time, save for some wayward finishing and Hugo Lloris heroics. And yet they persisted with their grim, uninspiring football, knowing they had an oven-ready excuse when it all went wrong. Mourinho was delighted to oblige:

" We could see Lucas. Absolutely dead. Bergwijn. Absolutely dead. Lo Celso. Dead. "

While Lo Celso was spared 'absolute' death, Bergwijn is no longer with us after playing 249 minutes in 17 days. RIP.

Mourinho’s latest crank of the excuse generator will appease some. Daniel Levy should have signed a striker in January – or any of the previous three windows – but that’s not the reason they lost. Their colossal lack of ambition against a team shunting full-backs into central defence, allowing their opponents to slice through their defence easier than a knife in their VIP cheese room, is to blame.

It was a brutal reality check and, if Manchester City manage to swerve their two-year European ban, Tottenham's new stadium may be showing off Europa League football for the foreseeable future.

Still, it could be worse…

Harry Winks, Tottenham HotspurGetty Images

West Ham turn up for defeat

Congratulations to West Ham for preserving their goal difference at the Etihad. An outstanding 2-0 defeat to Manchester City leaves them on -15 in the Premier League, just ahead of relegation rivals Aston Villa and Watford (both -16).

Attacking from the outset, or at all, could have made things significantly worse. But it's pretty dire when the club you support accepts defeat and aims to keep the scoreboard respectable.

West Ham and David Moyes will argue it's a necessary evil to avoid the plunge into the Championship, but they may find the away end lacking when they travel to Anfield on Monday night.

At-a-canter

Now some positive news.

Another couple of episodes have been commissioned for Atalanta's fairytale run in the Champions League after their 4-1 destruction of Valencia. Their glorious pass-and-move football (judging from a short highlights package on YouTube) saw them become the first Italian team to win a CL knockout game at the San Siro in seven years.

And when they were 4-1 ahead and cruising, they decided to do this:

Fair play.

IN THE CHANNELS

Erm.

RETRO CORNER

Three years ago today… this happened:

Wayne Shaw, Sutton's goalkeeperEurosport

HAT-TIP

" There was an air of excitement and expectation ahead of kick-off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and as the pre-match lightshow at the club’s spectacular home faded away a huge chant reverberated around the ground. And that was as good as it got on the night for the Spurs fans. "

Don’t @ us but we’re plugging Tom Bennett’s write-up for Eurosport from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - and not just because he was sat next to us.

COMING UP

Manchester United, Arsenal, Wolves, Celtic and Rangers are all in action in the Europa League.

Insert witty comment about Nick Miller being here tomorrow.