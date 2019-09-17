Liverpool became the first defending champion to lose their opening game the following season since 1994 with goals from Fernando Llorente and Dries Mertens making the difference in the Group E clash.

Callejon went down under a challenge from Robertson in the area which VAR did not overturn and Dries Mertens then converted. Klopp did not feel it should have been given.

"I don't think it's a penalty," he told BT Sport.

"What can I say, for me, it is clear and obvious no penalty. He jumps before any contact, we can't change that.

"It should hurt because there were opportunities for us. It was an open game with a lot of counter attacks, but we didn't finish them off and that is a problem.

"In the second half it was a wild game, they were running and we were running.

"We played a lot of good football but didn't finish it off. We controlled moments but had not enough chances in the end. We made decisions that were not right and have to accept the result. It was very often the final ball that was not right."