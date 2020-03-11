Trailing 2-1 from the first leg in Dortmund, the Ligue 1 champions levelled the tie when Neymar netted just before the half-hour mark and Juan Bernat gave them the lead in first-half stoppage time.

Emre Can was red carded for the visitors late on as Lucien Favre's team crashed out with 10 men at the last-16 stage.

The game was played behind closed doors as the French government enforced its rule of banning public gatherings of more than a thousand people, nevertheless thousands of PSG supporters gathered outside the stadium to cheer on their team.

Afterwards, Kehrer said: "It was an exciting match right until the end. We got the result we needed and are very happy about that.

"The people in this city, the fans, the staff have been waiting a long time for this success in the Champions League. It's not the end for us– it's a beginning."