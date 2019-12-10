Ansu Fati rose from the bench to seal a 2-1 win for Barcelona at Inter Milan, a result which seals the Italian side's Champions League exit at the group stage.

Inter went into the clash knowing they needed to match or better Borussia Dortmund's result at home to Slavia Prague but the German side ground out a nervy 2-1 win over the Czech outfit, despite going down to 10 men.

Carles Perez gave the much-changed Barca side the lead but the hosts got a glimmer of hope when Romelu Lukaku equalised at half-time. However, their fate was sealed when Ansu Fati rose from the bench late on and scored the winner minutes later.