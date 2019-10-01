Messi limped off during Barca's 2-1 win over Villarreal last week after suffering an adductor injury while Ousmane Dembele has also been declared fit despite nursing a thigh problem.

However, Barcelona will be without full back Jordi Alba, centre back Samuel Umtiti and 16-year-old winger Ansu Fati.

All four teams in Group F have one point, with Barca drawing 0-0 at Borussia Dortmund in their opener while Inter drew 1-1 at Slavia Prague.

There was more bad news for Inter, with Romelu Lukaku ruled out due to an injury problem of his own.

"Romelu didn’t travel with us because he’s got a slight problem with his quadriceps," Conte told a news conference.

"It’s a problem he’s had for about 10 days now and one that he kept on mentioning, but tests have revealed that it’s nothing serious.

Inter are top of Serie A with a perfect record after six games and also play second-placed Juventus in a top-of-the-table clash on Sunday, but Conte said he was not looking so far ahead.

"It's not a tear, so we are fairly relaxed and will focus on that only after tomorrow's game with Barcelona," Conte added.