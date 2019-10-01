Getty Images

Messi declared fit for Inter clash

By Reuters

35 minutes agoUpdated 17 minutes ago

Barcelona have been boosted by the news that Lionel Messi is fit to face Inter in Wednesday's Champions League despite picking up a muscle injury during the weekend's clash with Villarreal.

Messi limped off during Barca's 2-1 win over Villarreal last week after suffering an adductor injury while Ousmane Dembele has also been declared fit despite nursing a thigh problem.

However, Barcelona will be without full back Jordi Alba, centre back Samuel Umtiti and 16-year-old winger Ansu Fati.

All four teams in Group F have one point, with Barca drawing 0-0 at Borussia Dortmund in their opener while Inter drew 1-1 at Slavia Prague.

There was more bad news for Inter, with Romelu Lukaku ruled out due to an injury problem of his own.

"Romelu didn’t travel with us because he’s got a slight problem with his quadriceps," Conte told a news conference.

"It’s a problem he’s had for about 10 days now and one that he kept on mentioning, but tests have revealed that it’s nothing serious.

Inter are top of Serie A with a perfect record after six games and also play second-placed Juventus in a top-of-the-table clash on Sunday, but Conte said he was not looking so far ahead.

"It's not a tear, so we are fairly relaxed and will focus on that only after tomorrow's game with Barcelona," Conte added.

