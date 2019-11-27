A Lionel Messi masterclass sends Barcelona into the knockout-stages of the Champions League after the Spanish giants ran out 3-1 winners against Borussia Dortmund.

Messi and Suarez both net for BarcaGetty Images

And while the visitors started brightest, two defensive errors led to two suckerpunch goals. Messi capitalised on Manuel Akanji's defensive blunder, feeding Luis Suarez in the box, the Uruguayan making no mistake from close range. Then Suarez turned provider after Mats Hummels gave the ball away at the back, feeding Messi this time, the Argentine rifling across Roman Burki.

Barcelona dominated a shellshocked Dortmund from then on, and Antoine Griezmann - a first-half substitue on for the injured Ousmane Dembele - was on the receiving end of another Messi master pass, finding the back of the net with a well-taken finish for his first goal in five weeks.

Dortmund managed to work their way back into the match, with the excellent Jadon Sancho rifling in a fantastic effort from 25 yards to pull one back. And he almost had a second but for a wonderful save by Marc-Andre ter-Stegen that prevented a thrilling finale.

Barcelona go through as group winners, while Inter Milan - 3-1 winners against Slavia Prague tonight - leapfrog Dortmund into second place.

Man of the match

Lionel Messi (Barcelona): Cliche, yes, in doubt, no. Lionel Messi was in mesmeric form, assisting tow and scoring another. He was a constant menace, taking on three or four men at a time and dominating the Dortmund half with his weaves. Another brilliant performance on his 700th appearance.

Player ratings:

Barcelona: Ter Stegen (7), Roberto (6), Lenglet (7), Umtiti (7), Junior (6), Rakitic (7), Busquets (7), De Jong (6), Messi (9), Suarez (8), Dembele (5) Subs: Griezmann (7), Vidal (5), Wague (n/a)

Barcelona players celebrate taking the leadGetty Images

Key moments

2' - OFF THE LINE! Barcelona 0-0 B Dortmund. Immediate chaos and Barcelona scoop it off the line inside two minutes!

A fiercely quick burse into the Barca half has the Spanish side on the ropes. Dortmund spray the ball from left to right as Rakitic gives away possession and its Schulz who cannot quite get his shot on target.

24' - NO GOAL! Barcelona 0-0 B Dortmund. VAR overrules.

Messi played Suarez through and the Uruguayan makes no mistake from 10 yards out, but he's a yard offside in the build-up.

29' - GOAL! Barcelona 1-0 B Dortmund. This one counts!

The ball runs kindly for Messi and he improvises the killer pass into Suarez who is perfectly level. He takes a touch and slots past the 'keeper.

Big goal in a big game.

33' - GOAL! Barcelona 2-0 B Dortmund. And there is the second and it's Messi on appearance 700.

Mastery from Messi, as we expect. Hummels gives the ball away. De Jong finds Suarez who lays off for Messi. One touch and rifled across the 'keeper.

10 goals in nine games for the Argentine.

67' - GOAL! Barcelona 3-0 B Dortmund. Barca have three and that's game over.

Messi drives into the Dortmund half, swerving tackles, before playing an inch-perfect through ball to Griezmann who grabs his first in five weeks by slotting into the far corner.

Great, great goal.

77' - GOAL! Barcelona 3-1 B Dortmund. Sancho pulls one back! Muted celebrations by both Sancho and the crowd but this isa glorious goal.

Brandt finds Sancho outside the box, he shimmies the ball from his right foot onto his left, and just rifles the ball into the top corner.

Great goal.

KEY STAT