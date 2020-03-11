Getty Images
Liverpool and Atletico go to extra-time
Liverpool and Atletico Madrid have gone to extra-time at Anfield in their last 16 clash in the Champions League.
It was Georginio Wijnaldum who got Liverpool on the board thanks to a fine header just before the break.
Atletico, who were repeatedly indebted to the magnificent Jan Oblak in goal, often failed to get out of their own half whether by design or not and failed to create many notable chances.
However Liverpool were unable to find a way through in the first 90 minutes and it goes to extra-time despite Atletico thinking they had won it late on.