Klopp, speaking to BT Sport, said: "It was not exactly what should happen but it happened. It was the fight we expected and the atmosphere we expected but I love so many parts of our game. It is only 1-0 down at half time and the second half we play out our stadium.

"We lacked in the final third. They defended with all they had - their defending in the box was incredible. When you are 1-0 down with a team like this who only want this kind of result - 0-0 would have been good for them."

ATLETICO TAKE FIRST LEG LEAD OVER LIVERPOOL

He also believed that Atletico targeted Sadio Mane in order to get the forward booked, explaining: "He [Sadio Mane] was targeted. It was clear. They wanted to make sure he got a yellow card. It is only half time but you need to be really strong as a referee in this atmosphere. Already in the first 30 minutes three of their players went to the ground I don't know what for. Nobody to blame. I am fine, 1-0 down at half time we have the longest half time break and we will use that."

Klopp was unhappy with his own yellow card, too: "It was too much. I am pretty sure, was it a throw-in for us before the first goal? That doesn't help to stay calm. All human beings make mistakes.

However he was adamant the tie is far from finished, saying: "Welcome to Anfield. It is not over yet."

Virgil van Dijk conceded that Atletico made the most of their chances and that Liverpool had it all to do in the return leg.

"We conceded the goal from the corner, first chance for them, not even a chance. Bit of luck.

"The message at half time was to keep playing. We had the ball most of the game but unfortunately could not create massive opportunities. We still have another 90 minutes to set it right.

"It is the way they play. It is a bit of the Spanish football as well and you have to adapt but we knew it and I feel we handled it pretty well."

Defender Andrew Robertson was disappointed with the tactics from Atletico but was keen to get to Anfield.

"The corner just ricocheted, it was tight but onside. We gave them the best possible start and that get the fans behind them and then they start falling over and getting under the skin a bit.

"We put in a decent performance and we know we can be better. We've got a second leg to put it right.

"They celebrated as if they won the tie after the game. They are coming to Anfield and we know our fans will be there."